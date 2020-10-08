Not Big Gretch! Federal Prosecutors Arrest 6 Men Connected To The Planned Kidnapping And Coup D’etat Of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Election season, coronavirus, and civil unrest walk into a bar…stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

2020 continues to 2020 and the news we just received from The Daily Beast still managed to shock us just a smidge. According to their reporting, federal prosecutors just had 6 men arrested for a plot to kidnap and execute a coup d’etat against the governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer.

Yes, you read that correctly. A white militia group, possibly one of the same ones who stormed the statehouse a few months ago, was actively plotting on KIDNAPPING and OVERTHROWING the GOVERNOR of MICHIGAN.

The FBI and Michigan State Police raided a home in Hartland, Michigan and arrested Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit, as first reported by The Detroit News. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

A federal informant dropped ALL the dimes to law enforcement officials with intimate details of how this militia was planning to operate. Those plans included an attack of the capitol using “Molotov cocktails” to destroy police cars. It was revealed that the men met inside Fox’s Grand Rapids, Michigan business that has a secret “trap door” hidden underneath a rug that lead to a basement bunker. THESE are the people who love Donald Trump’s dirty draws. Hypocritically, these are also the same fools who claim to “back the blue” and scream “all lives matter…” unless you disagree with wearing a mask to protect people from COVID-19, then you gotta die.

“Snatch and grab, man,” Fox allegedly said in a recorded call from Jul 2020. “Grab the f**kin’ Governor. Just grab the b!t¢h. Because at that point, we do that, dude—it’s over.”

Send them ALL to prison for the rest of their lives.