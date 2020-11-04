Bossip Video

Welp, there we have it. The first state to flip for either side in the 2020 Presidential election.

Joe Biden has drawn first blood so to speak. Up until this point, neither Presidential candidate had taken away a state that their opposition won in 2016. Late last night, the AP, Fox News, and several other outlets called the state of Arizona for the Biden-Harris ticket. Arizona was one of the states that was in play this campaign season and Biden getting a win there is big.

As most of you know, Donald Trump has spit on the grave of the state’s beloved former Senator John McCain numerous times over the years and even after his death and, well…

This is my first election without my husband and I ⁦⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ and I miss him so much. Please honor his legacy by voting today. pic.twitter.com/rrJ1n0Wd34 — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) November 3, 2020

Donald Trump prefers war heroes who "weren't captured." Arizona prefers Joe Biden. 💖 John McCain — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 4, 2020

The ghost of John McCain haunting Donald Trump’s re-election hopes is delicious in the most 2020 way ever.

Word on the tweets that Trump and his campaign bootlickers were BIG pissed when his loyal media liars at Fox News called Arizona for Biden according to CNN’s Jim Acosta saying, “Trump advisers say campaign is furious with Fox for its Arizona call for Biden, an indication of how much was riding on the state. “Words cannot describe the anger,” the adviser said.”

Trump advisers say campaign is furious with Fox for its Arizona call for Biden, an indication of how much was riding on the state. "Words cannot describe the anger," the adviser said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 4, 2020

Aw, poor thang.