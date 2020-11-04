“Braxton Family Values” Premiere Exclusive: Traci And Towanda Discuss Grief Over Losing Niece [VIDEO]

The new season of “Braxton Family Values” premieres this week and the sisters are grappling with a WHOLE lot!

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from the new season of “Braxton Family Values” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, as the family worries about Tamar, Traci and Towanda also discuss the family’s ongoing grief over the loss of their niece Lauren, who died last year. Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the premiere:

In the upcoming episode, The Braxtons reflect on Tamar’s health after a serious scare. Towanda coordinates a “Nasty” Bachelorette Party for Trina that Traci really enjoys but Tamar renames it a “Ho’ Graduation. Meanwhile, Toni shoots some stills and video for her new album.

SEASON PREMIERE episode of “Braxton Family Values,” premiering Thursday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT.

Will you be watching?

The Braxton sisters are super resilient and while the family is definitely still dealing with some of the issues that we’re seeing them play out on screen, we’re hopeful that they will work everything out soon. What are you most looking forward to seeing on this new season of “Braxton Family Values.”