Tamar Braxton Blasts Network And “Whomever Else” For Using Her Pain For Ratings As WeTV Drops “Braxton Family Values” Supertease

“Braxton Family Values” make its return to WE tv on November 5th, and at least one family member is less than excited about the series’ seventh season.

WE tv released today an all-new supertease for the highly anticipated new season of “Braxton Family Values,” premiering Thursday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT.

This season, the sisters reunite after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding. In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina’s walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted? Check out the supertease below:

Obviously it was all over the internet today that the new season will include the Braxton family reacting to the news that Tamar has been hospitalized after attempting suicide.

As you can probably imagine, Tamar was less than pleased that her life threatening crisis was used as a plot line. She took to Twitter AND Instagram to strike out at the network (and presumably her family) for this inclusion:

After waking up to that disgusting trailer… FUCK @wetv and whomever else is participating in using my pain for their pleasure and ratings. Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhall show next week‼️… at some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/ntpaHP3McJ — TAMAR doing just fine BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 21, 2020

A number of commenters seemed to feel that Tamar should not complain because this is what she “signed up for” but Braxton replied to many of them that she’s actually not filming “Braxton Family Values” at all this season and the decision for her life to be factored into the show wad made behind her back.

Do you think this is wrong on the part of the network and Tamar’s family? If this triggers another mental health crisis do you think WeTV and Tamar’s family are responsible? Or do you think she’s trying to manipulate everyone into doing what she wants them to do?