Hurry up, Nevada!

Me to Nevada this morning: pic.twitter.com/dChqusSdfK — Jackée Harry Stan Account. (@unden14blediva) November 5, 2020

In one of the wildest Election Week developments ever, Nevada is holding up the entire Presidential election process by taking what feels like forever to count ballots that would win Joe Biden the Presidency.

As of right now, Biden stands at 264 Electoral votes and would only need Nevada’s 6 electoral votes to reach the magic number of 270 and win a tight election that continues to drag on while STRESSING US ALL OUT.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004, so that’s promising coupled with Biden’s lead that’s been frozen in place for almost two days.

“Counties have until Nov. 12 to finish the count,” Jennifer Russell, a spokeswoman for the Nevada secretary of state’s office, told NPR.

Yesterday, election officials said they would push counting to today. THEN they turned around and said that they would finish last night, only to come back and switch to TODAY around noon in the most stressful sequence of plot twists in election history.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, told local Nevada news outlets. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again will get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

So far, 337,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted and Thorley’s team can process as many as 70,000 ballots a day.

Hopefully, we’ll find out today–and we deserve it, after all we’ve been through–but, until then, we invite you to enjoy ALL of the hilarious hysteria over Nevada taking FOREVER to count ballots on the flip.