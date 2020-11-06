Bossip Video

Looks like there is a Santa Clause that is giving a bad girl a nice gift…

Normally, you get a lump of coal when you’ve been bad but, ya know, white privilege. According to TMZ, cheatin’-a$$ Lori Loughlin might just be released from prison in time for Christmas. The Bureau of Prisons has issued her an official release date of December 27, two days after the holiday. However, there is a legal clause that allows prisoners who are scheduled to be released on Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday to be released on the preceding weekday. That would mean that Aunt Becky could come home literally on Christmas day as December 25 is a Friday this year.

It is reported that Loughlin could be released earlier on a compassion release under a judge’s orders but that is solely at his or her discretion. We say keep her a$$ but we shall see.

The Full House actress is serving time for her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, became the face of the high profile crime case last year when they both paid the man behind the scheme, William “Rick” Singer a whopping $500,000 to get their daughters into college.

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” Loughlin admitted back in August during her virtual sentencing hearing. “In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

Boo hoo…

Even when she is released, she will be under two additional years of supervision before her full freedom is reinstated. She is also required to perform 100 hours of community service in addition to paying a hefty fine of $150,000.

Lori was only sentenced to two months in the whoscow so getting an early release should be completely out of the question. Make her ass feel every single second of incarceration. She’ll be aight.