After months of anticipation following the reveal of his next album title, Drake finally let fans know when Certified Lover Boy will officially drop.

In a clip that the rapper posted to social media on Saturday night, Drizzy gave fans a preview of what we can expect from his upcoming new studio album. The short video shows a young boy gazing up to the sky in wonder and an adult Drake staring off into the distance, recreating a few of his most iconic and recognizable album covers from the past decade. The beautiful montage includes a ton of fan favorites like “Take Care,” “Nothing Was the Same” and his most recent project, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” which Drizzy dropped back in May.

The Certified Lover Boy teaser ends with the big reveal: a release date. Now, we officially have something to look forward to next year with Drake’s upcoming endeavor coming out in January 2021, as shown on the screen in the clip.

Drake’s millions of fans have been waiting for an official release date from the rapper since August, when the Toronto native dropped his first single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Lil Durk. Since then, he’s been sending out Certified Lover Boy merch to all of his friends and dropping music with DJ Khaled, letting fans know he’s close to releasing an entire body of work. “Certified Lover Boy” will be Drake’s sixth full-length studio album, and knowing the “6 God”, he probably has some highly-anticipated heat ready for our ears.

Check out the teaser up above to see Drizzy re-create some of his most memorable album covers as we get ready for a whole new project from the rapper. Who do YOU think will be featured on the new album when it drops?