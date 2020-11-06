Bossip Video

Donald Glover has made fans wait a long time for the next season of his hit series, Atlanta, but he’s confident the finished product will be worth the wait.

On Friday, during a very rare appearance on Twitter, Glover listed his favorite rappers right now before teasing the highly-anticipated third and fourth seasons of Atlanta.

The actor popped up to reveal that the Get Your Booty to the Polls ad campaign was created by Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes, saying she originally asked him to rap on it.

“She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover [Stephen Glover] is a better rapper…so,” he tweeted.

also, Angela Barnes Gomes ('atlanta' alum) made those "get ur booty to the polls" yall love/hated so much. she asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover is a better rapper…so 🤷🏾‍♂️ — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

After that, he decided to tease the upcoming seasons of Atlanta, comparing the third and forth seasons of his show to one of the most beloved cult-classic TV shows of all time.

“While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he tweeted. “Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

That wasn’t the only surprise he had for fans, though. While he’s teased the retirement of his ‘Childish Gambino’ moniker, fans no longer have to worry that Glover isn’t making any more music–because he confirmed that, too.

“last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far,” he tweeted. “listen to “new ancient strings” outside.”

last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far. listen to "new ancient strings" outside. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

He didn’t give any release dates for Atlanta or for the aforementioned music, but whenever he does put these projects out, he’s going to have an amazing year.

“There is a lot (of magic) comin,” Donald teased fans. “Yall thought i was hot in 2018.”

there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

While these announcements don’t give fans any clarity, it’s nice to know the beloved actor and rapper has some big plans sometime soon.