Chicago rapper King Von was reportedly involved in a shootout that took his life on Thursday night, on Trinity Ave in downtown Atlanta. The situation unfolded outside the Monaco Hookah lounge, where another shooting had just taken place only 24 hours prior. According to reports from TMZ, Von was one of six people injured in the shooting and one of three who died.

Our sources say there were off-duty Atlanta police officers working at the club and an on-duty cop patrolling nearby … and police also opened fire while confronting the gunmen. In total, our sources say 6 people were shot, including 3 who remained at the scene and were transported to the hospital by EMS. We’re told 3 other people fled, but also ended up in the hospital. 3 people died from their wounds, including King Von … according to one of his close friends. We’re told no cops were injured in the shooting, which is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide.

King Von’s official DJ took to Instagram after the news broke to share an emotional message and promised to keep Von’s career going by carrying the torch.

Back in October, King Von released his new album Welcome to O’Block with collabs featuring Lil Durk, Polo G, Fivio Foreign and more. The new album served as the follow up to his highly celebrated Levon James project. The release won a spot on the Billboard 200 charts peaking in at No.36 and it featured his hit song “Took Her to the O.”

The rapper also released a video for his and Fivio Foreign’s song “I Am What I Am” in early October.

