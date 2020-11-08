Bossip Video

Americans are exceptionally petty, but now that Oxidized Orange Juice in Office has his walking papers, the pettiness is reaching new heights.

In between dancing through the streets to celebrate president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ win, several petty people got the number to Defeated Dorito’s “voter fraud” campaign line and flooded it with prank phone calls.

ABC News reports that the line has turned into a “nightmare” for staffers who have been bombarded with prank calls from people “laughing or mocking them over Biden’s win before hanging up.” If you need proof that such phone calls are REALLY happening, we present to you the trolltastic teens of TikTok who are uploading their prank phone calls to the app.

“do you know what’s going on?” pic.twitter.com/ASdtT8L9CC — Scafe says wear a gd mask (@erinscafe) November 8, 2020

This marks the second time that TikTokers have put a hurtin’ on Trump. Remember when they worked alongside K-Pop fans and Black Twitter to ensure his Tulsa Rally had horrible turnout?

That’s our kinda carryin’ on…

“they hung up so fast” pic.twitter.com/gsPbAtNmJi — Scafe says wear a gd mask (@erinscafe) November 8, 2020

In related news, we’d be remiss and absolutely not petty enough if we didn’t mention Trump’s Four Seasons debacle. So, here it goes…

Just before Cheeto lost the election on Saturday, he called for a press conference to be held at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Somehow, someway and possibly with the help of those summoned “Angels from Africa”, a campaign staffer mistakenly booked FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING, not the Four Seasons hotel, and Trump’s press conference was held in a parking lot between a crematorium and an XXX adult book store.

I’ve arrived at Four Seasons Landscaping. It’s next to an adult book store called Fantasy Island. pic.twitter.com/hMy9JP8X5R — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

We’re now about to hear from @CLewandowski_ moments after Joe Biden has been projected to become the next president. pic.twitter.com/BLNGjPt7Gq — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is here. “I’m here to describe to you the first part of a situation that is very troubling.” pic.twitter.com/3wfRk5Ot64 — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

Ain’t God grand?! Won’t he do it?! But also, how is this even real life?!

I work at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in PA pic.twitter.com/cX6bIMkag8 — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) November 8, 2020

What do YOU think about Deplorable Dorito’s curmudgeonous crumbs sinking into a sea of post-election pettiness?