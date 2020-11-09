Bossip Video

King Bey’s giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her British Vogue cover shoot shot by Kennedi Carter (@lNTERNETBBY), the youngest photographer to shoot a cover in the mag’s history.

British Vogue December 2020

Inside as previously reported, Bey chatted with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful about her Carter clan, as well as racial and social justice movements and her quiet moments of joy. She also revealed that she truly IS the Queen of the hive and has 80,000 bees at her home because their honey soothes the allergies of her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy.

 

Now after revealing some new exclusive shots from the 20-page fashion spread…

“I believe great art is discovered when you are consistent, a hard worker, and combine that with vision.” In the December 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, @Beyonce reveals why finding undiscovered talent is so important to her and gives a rare insight into her creative process and home life. See the full 20-page fashion story in the new issue on newsstands and available for digital download now. And click the link in bio to read the interview in full. #Beyonce wears a dress by @TomFord and @LouboutinWorld shoes. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers, her tailor #TimWhite and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; Satellite414 founder @CarlitoF8; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.

“You can decide what success looks like for yourself. And commercial success certainly doesn’t equate to being impactful. Cultural currency is invaluable.” In the December 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, @Beyonce talks to @Edward_Enninful about everything from her fascinating creative process and her personal legacy to how motherhood has shaped her. See the full 20-page fashion story in the new issue on newsstands and available for digital download now. And click the link in bio to read the interview in full. #Beyonce wears an @OscardelaRenta feather cape & corset dress and @GianvitoRossi shoes. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers, her tailor #TimWhite and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; Satellite414 founder @CarlitoF8; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.

Bey’s letting the BeyHive in on what went down behind the scenes.

“My new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.” See the full 20-page fashion story with #BritishVogue’s December cover star, @Beyonce, in the new issue. On newsstands and available for digital download now. And click the link in bio to read the interview in full. #Beyonce wears a corset top by @Burberry with @GiuseppeZanotti shoes. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers, her tailor #TimWhite and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; Satellite414 founder @CarlitoF8; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.

In a video titled “A Friday In September” Bey’s seen at her house in the Hamptons while Nikki Giovanni’s “Poem For Nina” plays in the background. Kennedi Carter previously confirmed that the shoot took two days and was shot at both Bey’s home and at a recording studio.

Bey rocks a series of different looks on set from In Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Oscar de la Renta, Ivy Park x Adidas and more. And not only that but Blue Ivy’s seen on set catching a wink from her mom.

“Beyoncé reclines on a leather chair in an Oscar de la Renta feathered fuchsia dress and in another aerial shot she’s wearing a macramé Tom Ford gown, one patent-leather, and Louboutin heels,” says British Vogue about the shoot.

 

What do YOU think about the latest look at Bey for British Vogue???

Saturday night mood. See the full 20-page fashion story with @Beyonce in the new issue on newsstands and available for digital download now. And click the link in bio to read the interview in full. #Beyonce wears a coat and hat by @WeAreIvyPark, with a @The_Attico robe and @JimmyChoo shoes. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers, @MarnixMarni, her tailor #TimWhite and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; Satellite414 founder @CarlitoF8; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.

You can read Beyoncé’s full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, November 6 HERE.

