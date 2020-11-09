Bossip Video

This past weekend, the world mourned the loss of Chicago rapper King Von.

Von was a rising rap star who had just released his most anticipated project only a week prior to the tragic incident. The 26-year-old–whose real name is Dayvon Daquan Bennett–was shot and killed during a shootout in Downtown Atlanta. The incident claimed multiple lives, sending even more to the hospital with injuries that surprisingly helped close the case, according to NyDailyNews.

A 22-year-old man was charged following the shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von who was killed in Atlanta last week. Timothy Leeks, who is currently in police custody at an Atlanta hospital with a gunshot wound, has been charged with murder after a confrontation outside a nightclub erupted into multiple parties exchanging gunfire early Friday morning. Three people, including King Von, were killed in the incident which occurred around 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

After video leaked of the shooting, many were quick to put their detective hats on and name Tim as the one seen earlier in the day with Quando Rondo and matched his outfit to the footage. Prayers to all of Von’s friends and family.