Lamar Odom’s King-sized bed is out of his ex-fiancée’s home.

Sabrina Parr ended her engagement with ex-NBA star Lamar Odom and she’s not looking back. The fed-up physical trainer put her muscles to work this past weekend, moving Lamar’s bed out of her house it seems, revealing this information in her IG story. As she flips ship at home, she also wants people to stop sending her messages to say she’s “strong” for leaving him.

Sabrina wrote:

“Please stop saying to me “you’re strong”. Yes I’m strong, but I’m also HUMAN! I have emotions & feelings just like a weak person.”

Parr followed up the message with a bit more detail, revealing she and her 8-year-old daughter had actually been moving out Lamar’s furniture over the weekend. The mom felt frustrated with the reality of cleaning house, and she’s also clearly OVER having men flood her direct messages.

“Me and my 8-year-old daughter just moved a whole king sized be by ourselves! Imma be honest; all these boys in my dms & inbox please beat it! Y’all not worth a damn!”

Sabrina made the announcement last week that she ended things with Lamar, suggesting he needs professional help without specifying why. Days later, she left another message to followers, suggesting she was done feeling “undervalued.”

“Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth! But don’t you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are! You KNOW what you’re made of! You KNOW what you’re capable of! Deep in your gut, you know exactly what you want and what you deserve. Make whatever adjustments you need to make until you get that! And remember, NOTHING is more valuable than your peace!”

So far Lamar has not commented on their split.