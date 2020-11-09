It’s a celebration, b!t¢#es!

Many Americans took to the streets when they heard that Donald Trump and his malevolent militia of MAGAs would have to pack their s#!t and get the f**k out of the people’s house on Pennsylvania Avenue. Athletes, some far too famous just be outside, took to the tweets and the ‘gram to express their joy that the disenfranchiser-in-chief was getting his comeuppance.

After the four years we all suffered under Trump’s raggedy-ass presidency they were NOT about to be quiet, gentile, or modest about their joy in his embarrassing downfall. Especially when you consider the numerous times that Trump attacked Black athletes like LeBron, Colin Kaepernick, Steph Curry, and others…nah, this slander is hot and ready and that orange bastard is gonna get ALL of it.

LeBron was far from the only exuberant athlete to bask in the moment. Flip the page few times to see how some other athletes reacted.