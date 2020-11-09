C’MON KEKE!

Most people wake up at 8 am, brush their teeth, wash their face, maybe even meditate or exercise to start the day off strong. Not Keke Palmer. She wakes up tweeting about EBT cards only working on healthy food items in the latest example of a rich famous person failing to read the social media room.

Whyyy Keke (who we LOVE) tweeted this (and whyyy she tweeted this at 8 am), we may never know, but she was immediately dragged down every grocery store aisle and back for the now-deleted viral tweet.

since Keke Palmer deleted the tweet 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zUVuyGbbWi — f u (@lmaololokay) November 9, 2020

Naturally, she attempted to explain what she really meant by her tweet that reeked of racist language often used by Republicans in their tireless attempt to police impoverished people who rely on Government assistance.

At the time, she didn’t seem to realize this as she attempted to explain herself over the course of several hours.

To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards. This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

Hmm strange that she didn’t you just say that but, then again, it’s been a stressful day for celebs sharing poorly-worded opinions.

Do you have an issue with Keke’s tweet? Did she have a point? Tell us in the comments and peep the hilariously petty reactions to her now-deleted tweet on the flip.