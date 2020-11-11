Bossip Video

According to her attorney, Britney Spears fears that her father has no intention of letting her perform again should he remain in charge of her career. Even so, a judge has declined to suspend the singer’s dad, James Spears. from his role in the court conservatorship that has been in place for the past 12 years.

According to reports from the Hollywood Reporter, on Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James. In the same breath, she noted that she would “consider future petitions” for either his suspension or his removal. According to Britney’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, there are already plans for such petitions to be filed.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham told Penny in court this week. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

According to Ingham, Britney hasn’t spoken with her father in quite some time now. Still, her father is alleged to be making key career decisions while failing to keep Britney in the loop. A recent example, according to Ingham, is the resignation of her business manager.

On the same day, Judge Penny approved the Bessemer Trust—a corporate fiduciary—to serve as co-conservator over the estate. According to Britney, however, her father is reluctant to work with the Bessemer team and instead wants to secure total control.

James Spears has denied these characterizations.

Throughout this entire situation, fans have drawn attention to this case using the #FreeBritney hashtag, sharing updates on the revered singer’s battle against her father while showing solidarity for the star.