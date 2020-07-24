Bout That (Legal) Action: Harry & Meghan Sue Los Angeles Paparazzi For Taking Pictures Of Baby Archie At Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are suing a Los Angeles paparazzi over being harassed in the comfort of their own home.

They filed the complaint on Thursday in L.A. County Superior Court, alleging unnamed individuals photographed their 14-month-old son, Archie, in their backyard. This absolute invasion of privacy lawsuit leans on California’s law to rein in paparazzi, which made photographing or filming anyone in their homes by use of drone or telephoto lens illegal. Since the couple doesn’t know who took the pictures, the suit instead targets unnamed defendants as a way to allow them to pursue anyone peddling the photos.

“Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home,” said Michael J. Kump, the couple’s attorney. “No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.”

In the lawsuit, the royal couple made sure to clarify that they are not looking for any special treatment, and while they expect to be trailed by media when out in public, they draw the line on incursions into their home life.

“The family has tried to ignore these physical and constructive trespasses as best they can. … But the plaintiffs recently learned that certain paparazzi and their enablers have crossed a red line for any parent,” Harry and Meghan said in their suit. “The plaintiffs will not allow the tabloids to break the law, especially when it involves intimidation, harassment and the addition of a very real security threat on top of what already exists.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticized for every move since announcing their engagement years ago. Hopefully they can at least get the courtesy of feeling safe in their own home, away from paparazzi.