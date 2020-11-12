Bossip Video

In the United States, daily COVID-19 cases reached a record high on Wednesday when more than 140,000 new infections were reported.

The previous record was set on Tuesday, with about 136,300 new positive cases. According to reports from CNN, Wednesday was also the ninth consecutive day the United States’ daily coronavirus count surpassed the 100,000 mark. Wednesday also brought 65,368 virus-related hospitalizations, which is nearly double the number that was reported exactly a month ago.

This news comes as state and health officials across the country brace for increased virus spread during the cold season.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that he would reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions within the state as it experiences a surge in infections and hospital staff shortages. The order will go into effect on November 15, limiting gatherings to 25-50 people. According to reports from the Indy Star, Holcomb told business owners to encourage social distancing among customers and display signage about requiring masks. Other cities in the US are also in talks for stricter guidelines moving forward.

“Unfortunately, too many of us, and around the country, have let our guards down,” Holcomb said during a Wednesday press conference. “And either assumed we won’t get it or if we do, so be it, we’ll get through it, without any more universal consideration to what these multiplying numbers have on others and our system of care.”