That was fast.

After packing up furniture and announcing she ended her engagement, it seems like Sabrina Parr has had a change of heart when it comes to breaking up with Lamar Odom. Last night, the seemingly back together couple celebrated “one year engaged” together.

Without sharing any explanation, Sabrina posted a photo in her Instagram story with Lamar planting a kiss on her face, writing “made it in time for our 1-year engagement anniversary.” Lamar reposted the image as well.

This is surprising after the couple made headlines last week for calling it quits. Sabrina made the emotional announcement online, claiming to be keeping it honest with followers. In her message, the fitness trainer said Lamar had been dealing with issues too big for her to fix. Sabrina then shared her frustrations in a message about moving out of Lamar’s with her 8-year-old daughter.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

Back in September, Odom and Parr threw a beautiful engagement party surrounded by close friends and family. The couple has been together since November of last year and Lamar immediately proposed to the fitness guru 3 months after announcing their relationship on Instagram.

Guess she had a change of heart. So far, Lamar has not commented on Sabrina’s breakup announcement nor did he elaborate on them reuniting. Earlier this year, Sabrina revealed they had a 2021 wedding date locked in to jump the broom. The nuptials are supposed to happen on 11/11/2021, the same day Lamar proposed to her last year. Hopefully, they make it down the aisle.

Anyone shocked that these two are back together?