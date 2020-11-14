Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson went head-to-head with Kris Jenner to apologize for cheating on her daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers baller apologized to his mother-in-law(?) on Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, letting her know that he feels remorseful for the cheating scandals that rocked tabloids throughout 2019.

“When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship,” he said. “You viewed me as a son so, that’s what was the part that was really sad.” The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch told Thompson, “Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

During Kris’ confessional, she said her opinion on Thompson has now changed for the better after seeing the hard work he’s put in to improve his relationship with Khloé and their 2-year-old daughter, True. As for Khloé, she says she’s still doubtful of the NBA star’s motives after he had an affair with an Instagram model and, later, kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. But still, the coronavirus lockdown and being quarantined together seemed to bring the couple closer together, so a rekindling could be in the works.

