As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the U.S., Larsa Pippen reveals she’s been afflicted with the dreaded virus and he been nursing herself back to good health for a week now.

“I’ve been battling Covid for a week,” the former friend of The Kardashian’s wrote alongside the photo posted to Twitter. “It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!” Larsa has been posting updates on her social media as normal throughout the past week, and finally mentioned that she had the virus on Friday. Her post about being sick has since been deleted after fan reactions.

The news of Pippen dealing with COVID-19 comes days after the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen made headlines for drama with the Kardashians. Larsa revealed recently that she too dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe hooked up with him, giving her the ‘go ahead.’

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed, I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

Larsa added that she used to listen to Kanye talk about his issues in the wee hours of the morning before the Kardashian-Wests gave her the boot. She said Kanye “brainwashed” the whole family.