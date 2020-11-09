Passing Thots: Larsa Pippen Was “Seeing” Tristan Thompson Before Khloe, Says She And Scottie Separated Before Future “Friendship”

Looks like Larsa is ready to talk.

Larsa Pippen was a guest on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn and she opened up about everything from her fallout with the Kardashians to her situationships with Future and Tristan Thompson.

When it comes to her broken friendships with the Kardashian/Jenner sisters she says she feels like Kanye brainwashed them — but a run in with Travis Scott only added fuel to the fire.

I feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim and I feel like he was like ‘don’t be so close to her’ because I was really close to her. I feel like that had something to do with it.

I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship, I don’t want to be that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I’m not in the picture and see what happens. Normally when people have issues and they put that on the other person it’s never the other person’s fault, it’s really their own issues. You have to work on your own sh*t. It really has nothing to do with other people. It’s almost like when people say to you, ‘What’s the one thing that broke you up?’ It’s not one thing that breaks a couple up, it’s multiple thing.

I didn’t feel any type of way. Do what’s best for you. I love you. We’re best friends. We’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize your family. We’re like sisters, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place do it. Scottie was not happy about my relationship with them. Scottie didn’t want me to take my kids over to their house. We had issues like that too and I was strong enough where I was like, I’m not going to let you dictate what I do. I’m just not that person.

We always had a great relationship. It’s hurtful when people would think I would hook up and ruin Khloe’s life. I would never. That’s not my personality. My personality is about love and support and I’ve been there and supported them through everything. If Kanye feels like their life would be better without me then let them be without me. I’m perfectly okay with that. I have my own life. Do I look like I’m suffering? Do I look like I’m in pain?

He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking, I literally don’t know what. I swear I don’t even know.

A lot of people and a lot of people don’t. He talks so much about me and talked this and that and this and that. I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night in a club and Travis called Kylie and said I was hitting on him. And that never happened. So then that was like, “Well Kanye says she’s this and she was hitting on Travis…” By the way that never happened. I came and left with the same people I was with. That never happened. Is he delusional?

I know he raps about being the “Highest In The Fu**ing Room” so maybe he was literally the highest in the fu**ing room room and he imagined some sh*t because it never happened. I would never do that. I honestly don’t even know. He used to call me at 4 and 5 and 6 in the morning and I would be the person that would take his calls and I would listen to him rant and I would be like ‘I love you, you’re the best…things will get better.” I was his go to person to call when he was unhappy about x, y and z. Maybe because I blocked his calls because I couldn’t bear to take his calls anymore. I was like ‘I can’t.’ Because I’m drained. So I blocked his number on his phone. Obviously that upset him because he turned it into ‘Oh she’s this and she’s that.’

I’ve been the most honest and truthful to all of them.