DEFEATED Dorito’s devotees were seen wreaking havoc this weekend after their so-called Million MAGA March. The march brought out white supremacists and right-wing militia groups including the Three Percenters, Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who all agree with Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.
Forbes reports that the group was even greeted by Loser In Limbo who instructed his motorcade to pass through the cheering crowd on the way to his Virginia golf club.
Also, in not so shocking news some of the musty MAGAs were seen praising Kyle Rittenhouse and heralding the accused murderer as a “hero.” As previously reported Rittenhouse is the 19-year-old who is charged with killing two Black Lives Matter protesters and injuring a third during an Aug. 25 demonstration over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. According to right-wing militia groups, he’s innocent and deserves to be free.
“Break out Kyle!” the group was seen shouting. Several people have also pointed out that the MAGAs adorned their shirts with Rittenhouse’s name.
As night fell the protestors began to clash with counterprotesters, many of whom had gathered on Black Lives Matter plaza. Forbes reports that a man in his 20s (whose affiliation is so far unknown) was stabbed in the back amid the chaos, according to a D.C. fire official, and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
At least 20 people were arrested on a variety of charges, including weapons possession and assault, and police recovered several firearms from the rally. Two police officers were also injured in the melee.
Of COURSE, Evicted Orange Juice In Office weighed in on what went down in D.C. and he’s, of course, he’s siding with his supremacists while calling Antifa “scum.”
Deplorable but on brand.
What do YOU think about the Million MAGA March???
