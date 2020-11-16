Congrats to Paul George and his new fiance!
Paul George has a great sense of humor. The Los Angeles Clippers baller, who was recently engaged to the mother of his daughters Daniela Rajic earlier this month, got ahead of negative comments and decided to troll their relationship on a post. George wrote,
“Take this walk with me to our 30s where we’ll find love for life! Happy bday my love @danielarajic. S–t just got REAL lol love you,”
George ended the Instagram message with the hashtag #shegotaringfirst, taking jabs at their dating timeline.
Paul and Daniela have a bit of a controversial dating history! The couple first popped off around 2013 when George was already in a relationship with Callie Rivers. Daniela was a stripper at Tootsies in Miami at the time and after fooling around, she became pregnant and George offered the ex-dancer a sum of $ 1 million to get rid of the baby.
Daniela declined the hush money, giving birth to their first child
A few years later, in 2017, Daniela and George welcome a second baby, their daughter Natasha to the surprise or many. Fast forward to earlier this month, they are now engaged. Good for them!
Their relationship history is pretty public and Paul probably knew he was getting ahead of jokes like these:
Daniela, on her 30th birthday, shared her own message to folks to celebrate her and Paul’s engagement.
This is 30 ✨ you may have gotten my ring size wrong but you get everything else right. Thank you for making this my best birthday yet.. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you and celebrate many more! 🥂
