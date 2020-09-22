Pure Comedy: Clippers Players Reportedly Rolled Their Eyes After Paul George’s Attempt At A Motivational Speech

The rest of the Los Angeles Clippers team was not here for whatever Paul George had to say following their loss to the Denver Nuggets.

According to a reports from The Athletic, PG-13 made an attempt at rallying his team following their Game 7 loss to the Nuggets, urging them all to stay prepared for another run at a championship next season. His words were reportedly met with “eye rolls and bewilderment” from his teammates, mainly because George had a such disappointing performance throughout the series.

“In the postgame locker room Tuesday night, George was preaching to teammates to remain committed, for all the players to return to the team this offseason and stay ready to make another run,” the report reads. “It was met by some eye rolls and bewilderment, sources said, because George did not back up his words with action in the series and the team has multiple free agents with decisions to make.:

The article goes on to add that it seemed like George wasn’t holding himself accountable for his poor performance.

“Paul George had a disappointing series against Denver, and had several moments that left him in compromising positions with his teammates — beyond just his production. Multiple teammates had verbal spats with George throughout the postseason, citing in their exchanges a lack of accountability from him,” the report reads.

That same lack of accountability is what led to a heated exchange between George and Montrezl Harrell during game 2 of the Clippers’ series against Denver.

According to sources, Harrell was upset that George had two unnecessary turnovers. He tried to express this frustration to George, but George insisted that it wasn’t his fault. Harrell is just one of the Clippers’ unrestricted free agents this offseason, and following such an embarrassing loss this post-season, he may be looking to explore other options.