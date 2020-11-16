Bossip Video

A fourth suspect is currently in custody in connection with the murder of an OWN reality star.

As previously reported Tim Norman of “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” fame was arrested in connection with the murder of his nephew Andre Montgomery. The reality star pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death in connection with the man’s 2016 death.

Norman’s alleged co-conspirators, exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, and insurance agent, Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam, are also behind bars and accused of helping him conspire to collect a $450K life insurance policy after Montgomery’s murder.

Now federal prosecutors are announcing that a fourth suspect’s in custody.

According to an official press release, Travell Anthony Hill, 29, was recently arrested and accused of playing a role in the murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors allege that Hill was directly involved in the murder and was contacted by Terica Ellis about Andre Mongtomery’s location on March 14, 2016, the day he was gunned down outside. Prosecutors also allege that Hill was paid by Norman in the days following Montgomery’s murder.

On March 16, 2016, Hill received a cash payment of $5,000 at the direction of Norman. That same day Hill engaged in recorded phone conversation with an individual in jail and discussed Montgomery’s murder and his payment. On March 18, 2016, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on the life insurance policy he had obtained on his nephew.

Like Terica Ellis and Tim Norman, Travell Anthony Hill is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire resulting in Montgomery’s death.

“This murder-for-hire cold case from 2016 demonstrates once again the power of law enforcement partnership and persistence,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division about the recent arrests/ “By combining resources and expertise, the FBI and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department overcame numerous challenges to uncover the details of this plot.”

The arrests of Norman, Ellis, and Hill are part of Operation LeGend which is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in St. Louis in 2020.

If convicted, Norman, Ellis, and Hill could face life in prison or the death penalty, as well as a $250,000 fine. Yaghnam and Norman could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty of wire fraud.

What do YOU think about the latest update in Andre Montgomery’s murder case?