Tekashi 6ix9ine released his first post-jail album, Tattle Tales at the beginning of September. The project failed to hit number 1 on Billboard and ever since, we haven’t heard much from the rainbow-haired rapper.

Hulu had been working on a documentary during his two-year stay in federal custody and dropped the documentary by surprise earlier today. The doc takes a look at how Tekashi went from a bodega worker in New York to a chart-topping troll involved in gang culture.

Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie, 69: THE SAGA OF DANNY HERNANDEZ unpacks the life of polarizing rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69. One of the most controversial figures in contemporary pop culture, 69 repeatedly broke the internet with his sensationalist music videos and social media beefs before infamously testifying against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial. Director Vikram Gandhi (KUMARÉ, BARRY) gets up close and personal with the neighborhood locals who knew 69 when he was still just Danny Hernandez—before the hard-core persona and the face tattoos—to chronicle his meteoric rise and fall from fame and probe the harsh extremes of addiction to fame in the digital era.

Buckle up for a wild ride as close associates, hairstylists, overseas promoters and even the informant who took him down give their perspective on his historic rise. You can watch the trailer below.