BOSSIPSounds: Tekashi 6ix9ine Enlists Nicki Minaj For His Second Post-Prison Single “Trolls” [Video]

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been home for a little over month and already, he’s back in the music game like he never left. He came back with a bang, cracking Instagram Live’s viewership record with his first time going live, raking in over 2 million viewers at once. That happened directly after he dropped his first post-prison single, “GOOBA,” which acquired so many views upon its release that the Youtube view counter stalled.

While 6ix9ine failed to hit number 1 with his new single, he is already back with another track to try again. This time, he’s joined by his previous collaborator and friend, the queen Nicki Minaj. Nicki recently topped the billboard charts hitting #1 after jumping on the remix to Doja Cat’s hit single, “Say So”.

Before 6ix9ine and Nicki released their new song “Trolls,” they both went on Instagram live, which is where Nicki addressed her decision to work with Tekashi after he snitched. The rapper kept it all the way real, stating that this is just the music business. She understands her husband not rocking with snitching, but she explains that’s because he is from the streets. As always, Nicki thanked her fans and also let us know that they filmed the video at Tekashi’s house, since he’s on house arrest, and they did the best they could with what they had to work with.

Check it out for yourself down below: