Kevin Porter Jr. of the Cleveland Cavaliers is in catching some heavy criticism after an altercation that happened back in August.

According to reports from Cleveland.com, police allege that the baller punched a woman in the face during an altercation a few months ago. Porter–who was just arrested over the weekend on suspicion of possessing a firearm and marijuana–reportedly jumped into a fight between two women and his sister. During this incident, one of the women claims that Porter ripped out her hair and punched her in the face.

This altercation took place in Cleveland’s Warehouse District on August 16. The story in these police reports was also corroborated by a witness, who said that the punch from Porter knocked the 19-year-old woman into a nearby refrigerator. An unnamed man reportedly jumped into the fight and “threw around” the woman.

On the night of the fight, Porter was not questioned because he had already left the scene once police arrived.

“There is no truth to this allegation which is why the allegation has led nowhere,” Porter’s attorney told o charges have been filed from the city prosecutor’s office.

Fast forward to this weekend, Porter was arrested in a separate incident after crashing his car on Interstate 76. When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found marijuana and a loaded handgun inside of the car, though they do not suspect that Porter was impaired.

This time around, the baller was booked and released on a $4,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to his misdemeanor charges related to his losing control of the vehicle and offered no plea on a felony handgun possession charge.