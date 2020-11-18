Bossip Video

Finally!

BOSSIP has been looking forward to this film for a LONG time and today we got our first look at what’s in store for us. One Night In Miami is the directorial debut from THEE Regina King after putting in so much work in front of the camera we’re thrilled to see her vision come to life.

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for the film about four Black icons who spend a legendary night together on Miami Beach. Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown fellowshipped after Ali had won the heavyweight championship. One Night… stars Aldis Hodge (Jim Brown), Eli Goree (Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Malcolm X), Leslie Odom Jr. (Sam Cooke).

Without further ado, press play down below and get into the film that garnered an entry into the ballyhooed Venice Film Festival making Regina King the first Black woman to have work presented there.

