Once again, there’s a new and unusual development in the divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young.

The most recent story in their ongoing divorce comes from Dre, who has threatened to summon every single guest from their 1996 wedding in an effort to prove his wife of more than 20 years that she wasn’t coerced into signing a prenup, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii on May 25, 1996. While there’s little information available about the pair’s ceremony or who was in attendance, the publication puts the total number of guests at 15 to 20.

One of the earliest claims to come out of this divorce is Young’s assertion that she was “coerced” into signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding, adding that Dre tore it up after their marriage as a romantic gesture, making it null and void.

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Dre said he would like Young to “identify by name and most current known address and telephone numbers of all persons who attended” their wedding. His lawyer, Laura Wasser, suggested that the guests are “potential witnesses regarding [Young’s] claim of duress.”

This is just the latest development in Dre and Young’s split, which has grown increasingly turbulent since she filed for divorce back in June. Her initial filing made no mention of a prenup, making many think there wasn’t one, subsequently painting the producer in an awful light.

Back in October the judge in the celebs on-going divorce case rejected Nicole Young’s request for $1.5 million to pay for various expenses, including security. The judge also ended up dismissing her request to expedite Dre paying out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees.