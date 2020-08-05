Null And Void: Nicole Young Says Dr. Dre Romantically Ripped Up Copies Of Their Prenup Two Years Into Marriage

The confusing reports surrounding whether or not Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, ever had a prenup start to make sense when the latter explains her side of the story. As the couple begins their divorce proceedings, Young has reportedly filed documents contesting their prenuptial agreement.

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents, which were obtained by TMZ.

Nicole goes on to claim that they decided to void the agreement just two years later.

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” she claims in the recent filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

This latest development comes after Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June, ending their 24-year long marriage. The pair got married in May 1996 and have two children together, 19-year-old daughter Truly and 23-year-old son Truice.

According to reports from TMZ, sources close to Dr. Dre deny Young’s account of the prenup. Young is seeking spousal support and division of their multimillion-dollar properties.