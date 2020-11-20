Bossip Video

As you probably know by now, Michael B. Jordan has been named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

It’s hard not to agree with their selection–but how does the Sexiest Man himself feel about all this attention for his new title?

The Black Panther star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week for the big reveal, where he first walked out in a hazmat suit so fans could guess his identity by asking yes or no questions. Once it was finally revealed that Jordan is, indeed, the Sexiest Man Alive, he sat down with Kimmel for an interview about how this whole thing really feels now that the news is out.

The actor describes the moment he found out about his selection, emphasizing how secretive of a process this whole thing is. He says he was driving with one of his friends when his publicist called, asking who he was with to ensure the news didn’t get out prematurely. Once he heard he was selected as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, his reaction was simple: “Oh, sh** really? It’s me?” While anyone else would see this as an accomplishment to be proud of, Jordan was with one of his boys, who immediately started cracking jokes once his publicist hung up the phone.

