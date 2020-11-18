It’s been a perplexing few years for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title (John Legend? Blake Shelton??) but they seem to have redeemed themselves by crowning Michael Bae Jordan the sexiest man alive in a no-brainer that stirred up hilarious shenanigans across Twitter.

Introducing 2020's #SexiestManAlive, @michaelb4jordan! ￼In this week's cover story, the actor opens up about family, confidence and what he's looking for when it comes to love. Pick up the issue on stands this week, and click here for more: https://t.co/2QVal2rNS8 pic.twitter.com/Eww56bgvRV — People (@people) November 18, 2020

This comes just a few days after a video of him testing out the Playstation 5 sent the ladies (and fellas) into a heart-eye TIZZY.

“I been on playstation from jump and the experience gets better and better, he captioned. Gameplay and graphics are 🔥 We gotta figure out how to bring back Marvel Vs Capcom 2❗️”

More than just a secks symbol, MBJ continues to use his platform to effect change and recently teamed up with Color of Change to create #ChangeHollywood–an initiative that promotes and supports inclusion for Black creatives in the film industry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative will give companies, executives, staff, and talent recommendations and resources to support inclusion.

Directories, templates, audit analysis, taskforce convenings, writer’s rooms and consulting sessions will also be offered in an effort to see where progress has been made throughout the industry.

“This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,” Jordan explained. “We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.”

Did PEOPLE redeem themselves for John Legend and Blake Shelton? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over MBJ’s Sexiest Man Alive crown on the flip.