Bossip Video

We still can’t believe what we saw last night…

The Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane was historic. These two men have a long history of beef and not “rap beef” either. There is a dead body behind their nearly twenty-year feud and a lot of hostility toward one another. Yet somehow, by God’s grace and a whole lot of cajoling from managers, friends, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland, Jay Jenkins and Radric Davis sat next to each other in Atlanta’s Magic City and had their moment. What a moment it was. There was tension, great music, and a reconciliation of sorts that appears to be the beginning of healing. Only time will tell how much healing but we’ll take what we can get for now.

This morning, Jeezy appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about his thoughts on what he participated in (and endured) for 3 hours as he faced his most strident opponent.

Sounds like Jeezy has come a long way in his train of thought and doesn’t want to continue being the same person he was before. There is a LOT to unpack so without further ado, press play down bottom and get into it.