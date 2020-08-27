Embarrassing Black Man Terry Crews Tweets About Shutting Down Magic City And Gets Tossed To Tap Dance Trash Bin

Terry Crews is at it again. The man who has earned names like Gym Crow and Muscle Ruckus is back at it again. This time he’s tweeting about boycotting Magic City and we don’t know why. Of course, this is getting him re-dragged across the entire damn Internet. If you recall, his dumb a$$ got caught up a few times this year for throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus as well as talking about “Black supremacy” and generally sounding stupid. If you recall he had this thing with Don Lemon:

“The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was started about police brutality. If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities including Black communities, then start that movement with that name,” he said. “But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about.”

“If someone started a movement that said ‘cancer matters’ and then someone comes in and says, ‘Why aren’t you talking about HIV?’ It’s not the same thing.”

“But when you look at the organization, police brutality is not the only thing they’re talking about.”

“People who live near each other, Black people kill each other, same as whites. 80-some percent of white people are killed by white people,” Lemon says.

“True, very true,” Crews agrees

“I wanted to bring up the fact that there are some very, very militant type-forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning,” he said. “I’ve been a part of different groups, I’ve been a part of different things and you see how extremes can go far … and when you issue a warning and a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever have checks and balances?”