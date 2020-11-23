RHOP Snake Isht! Wendy Osefo Reads Ashley For Filth Over Candiace Betrayal

Welp! The isht has definitely hit the fan.

On Sunday night’s episode of “Real Housewives Of Potomac” Ashley Darby finally came clean to Candiace Dillard Bassett about writing a statement about her for Monique Samuels defense. If you’ve been keeping up this season, Candiace and Monique had a huge argument during a group outing to a winery. Monique physically attacked Candiace, grabbing her by her wig, and Candiace later decided to press charges. During the aftermath of the fight — most of the women sided with Candiace and have preferred not to include Monique in group gatherings — including the trip to Portugal where Ashley’s confession occurred.

Things haven’t always been the smoothest between Ashley and Candiace, so when Robin and Gizelle questioned Ashley’s motives for writing the statement, knowing it might destroy her relationship with Candiace forever, Ashley pretty much chalked it up as — “Oh well, now we’re even.”

Karen Huger MIGHT be the only one in Portugal to feel like Ashley did ANYTHING right. Apparently, she thought it noble that Ashley owned up to her actions before Candiace found out some other way — but the other ladies held nothing back. Wendy Osefo in particular, who was brought into the group by Candiace, called Ashley out on her “snake sh*t” then during the aftershow went so far as to compare Ashley to Judas selling Jesus. Yikes!

What do y’all think? Is Wendy right? Neither Monique nor Ashley seem particularly remorseful.

ALSO — if you’re Karen Huger’s husband which of her revelations do you think is more embarrassing — that she retired her mouth two years ago, that she hates his d***, or that she humps a pillow?