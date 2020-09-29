MORE Hilariously Messy Reactions To Monique & Candiace’s Spicy Kerfuffle

Them: "How are you handling Covid19 and quarantine?" Me: #rhop pic.twitter.com/3MP37tcq8D — Karen Huger's wig shift (@QuarantineBa3) September 28, 2020

“RHOP” fans are still BUZZING over the long-awaited featherweight bout between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard that ended with a tattered yet secure wig, shattered wine glasses, hurt feelings, bruised egos and fingers being pointed in every direction.

The shocking moment popped off with millions waiting for the now-infamous battle royale that ended with everywhere picking sides.

For weeks, the two had been at odds over the pettiest things that eventually ruined their friendship.

“I could say that I could have done what I did in the previous week’s episode, which is walk away, but Monique, as you all have seen in the compounding episodes, she tried at every turn to start a fight, to start an argument, to start drama. She was waiting for an opportunity, if you ask me, to have her day, and have her moment, and make up for lost time,” Candiace explained on WWHL.

As previously reported, Candiace filed charges first claiming that Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down at a winery. Bravo cameras caught the entire incident on camera and producers and cast members were seen peeling Monique off Candiace who continuously told Monique to “drag her.”

Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense noting that Candiace has a “history” of “aggressive, threatening, and belligerent conduct.”

An attorney for Monique added that Candiace hit Monique in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to her defending herself against the aggressor.

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time if a second-degree assault conviction stuck but the charges were dismissed.

During last week’s episode, tensions between the former friends fueled. Monique felt disrespected at her lake house by Candiace who pulled Gizelle and Ashely to the side for a chat about Ashley’s husband Michael Darby who was recently spotted at the strip club.

Candiace did apologize but defended her decision to discuss the matter in private. “It was none of everyone’s business,” Candiace told Monique, who quipped back: “It’s about being considerate.” Do you think this is what lead to this week’s heated physical altercation?

Fast forward to last night’s spicy brawl that flipped the franchise upside down and left viewers thoroughly entertained/thirsty to see what happens next.

Whose side are you on? Do you think Monique or Candiace (OR Gizelle) is to blame for the altercation? Tell us in the comments and peep MORE of the messiest reactions to the now infamous fight on the flip.