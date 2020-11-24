David Dinkins, a man who made history when he won the 1989 mayoral election in New York City, passed away at the age of 93 on Monday.
Dinkins died of natural causes at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, according to News One. Just a few months ago, in October, Joyce Burrows—David’s wife and the first Black first lady of New York City—died at the age of 89.
David made history when he was elected and served as the first and only Black mayor of New York City. “I intend to be the mayor of all the people of New York,” Dinkins said when taking office, according to CBS. “This administration will never lead by dividing, by setting some of us against the rest of us or by favoring one group over others.”
After his one term as mayor, Dinkins’ life post-office included hosting a show on WLIB and teaching at Columbia University, along with occasionally fielding consultation requests from other city leaders. Following the news of his passing on Monday night, a whole slew of political leaders and other celebrities paid their respects to the former mayor, remembering the historic impact that was made by the years he served in office.
Rest In Peace, David Dinkins.
