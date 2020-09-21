For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Bad Bunny Perform A Concert While Driving Through New York City

Bad Bunny is making sure his fans have something to celebrate while staying safe from the pandemic by livestreaming a concert for Uforia, the radio broadcasting/music events arm of Univision.

The concert began streaming live at 6 p.m. with the promise of featuring, “many of the renowned artists chart-topping hits,” according to a press release. The show is being done as part of a partnership between the network and Verizon.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico community’s resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon” said Univision’s President of Radio, Jesus Lara. “We are proud to showcase the artistry of Bad Bunny who has had such a profound impact on our culture and the music industry at large.”

This marks the first concert in a series of livestreams from Uforia that will pop up once-per-month through the end of 2020. Future artists and the dates for their performances will be announced at some point in the coming weeks.

As for Bad Bunny’s performance, the artist shocked fans with a performance on top of a moving bus. The whole thing was very New York City, with Benito standing on top of a double decker bus just like a lot of tourists do in the city. The singer was driven through a number of neighborhoods, including Washington Heights, as fans waited outside to see him drive by while performing some of his biggest hits.

Check out some footage from the concert down below:

Bad Bunny : La Santa my fave song 😌 pic.twitter.com/J8ect34Zfx — Tóxico pero fiel 😌 (@elgueroatl) September 20, 2020