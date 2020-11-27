Bossip Video

Happy Black Friday, Bossip peeps!

Whether or not you believe in spending your hard-earned dollars on gifts the day after Thanksgiving, we think it’s a good time to highlight the importance of supporting some Black-owned businesses today and beyond.

It’s been a rough year for business overall, but did you know that Black businesses are shutting down twice as face as other businesses due to shut downs and economic strife caused by covid-19 this year, according to a CNN study? We wouldn’t feel right without nudging a few folks to spend with Black-owned companies.

Now, we won’t tell you where to shop, but we can at least name some names of businesses to bring attention. Black women have been really putting in the work this year to keep their shops afloat and the following list is a variety of Black-women owned businesses that might serve as great gifts for yourself or others this season.

1. People Of Color Beauty

2.Sage On Sundays

3.Black Girl Magic Wines

4.Hustle With A Goal

5. CISE

6. The Gnarly Beauty

7. Silhouette Stylez

8. Glosshood

9. Karat Diet

10. Love, Vera