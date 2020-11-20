Bossip Video

Heaux, heaux, heaux(ld) onto your wallets!

The holidays are here and despite COVID, you can STILL get some good cheer.

Each year we bring you a holiday gift guide packed with goodies to fill Christmas stockings for you, your boo, your bestie, your babies, your homegirls, and your husband, and this year this curated list is filled with gifts for the special women in your life.

BOSSIP’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide includes sheen and style-enhancing haircare products, crystal-energized cosmetics, kits for at-home manicure mastery, and MORE. We also made sure to include several black-owned brands that you can pour your black buck$ into.

This list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; so be sure to come back for new additions!

PUR Home

A gender-neutral addition to our gift guide, get your home clean in the PURest way. PUR home is a Black-owned organic household line that was selected for American Express and IFundWomen of Color’s “100 for 100” program and a recent grant winner of Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund. The brand sells a host of products, including multi-surface cleaners, dish soap, and hand sanitizer, which are dye-free, fragrance-free, bio-degradable, plant-based and never tested on animals.

The brand is offering a 25% off deal site-wide on Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Products can be purchased directly at pur–home.com with prices ranging from $8 – $43.

Astra Beauty

Beauty bosses Ana Buford (L) and Ashley Bass (R) are the proud founders of Astra Beauty. These momentrpreuners successfully created the first-ever clean, cruelty-free, and vegan crystal energized lip gloss; offering consumers three shades of perfection with Crystal Clear, Natal Nude, and Space Barbie.

Their astrology inspired beauty brand’s lip glosses are seeped in sunstone crystals to help give consumers the ultimate confidence boost. Sunstone crystals are known to aid in building confidence and help promote self-empowerment and they’ll leave your luscious lips kiss-ready.

Grab the mistletoe and get your Astra Beauty here.

Telfar

For the chiiiiiiildren and now Oprah who included the brand as one of her “Favorite Things”, these it-bags created by Black designer Telfar Clemens sell out constantly. These unisex bags are allegedly easier to cop now that Lady O’s made them available on Amazon.

The medium-sized vegan leather shopping bags are $202.

Get your Bushwick Birkin HERE.

Dipology

Another Black-owned brand, Dipology can save you MEGA-money on manicures and keep you COVID-safe. These at-home dip powders are specially formulated to keep your nails healthy with added calcium and vitamin E. Moreover they’re uber wallet-friendly and by using a Dipology kit you can do your own nails for $2 a manicure or less. For the holidays, this brand is offering a special ($30) Christmas package with nail dips, cuticle oil, and a special limited-edition pouch.

Take a dip with Dipology HERE.

Piercing Pagoda

This popular curated ear piercings brand has caught the eye of celebs Kat Graham and Vashtie. Their popularly priced 10K and 14K charms, chains, and earrings are available at Pagoda.com and in-store during its Black Friday Sale starting Monday, 11/23 and running through Friday, 11/27. The brand is offering 40% off* on everything priced $49.99 or higher and that includes all studs, ear crawlers, huggies, and hoops that can be stacked in different ways to match every style and mood.

Shop Kat Graham’s Ear Curation through these links here: 10K Gold 19mm Square Diamond-Cut Hoop Earrings; Child’s Thin Huggie Hoop Earrings in 14K Gold; Cubic Zirconia Star and Crescent Moon Dangle Huggie Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold; Criss-Cross Ear Cuff in 10K Gold

Carol’s Daughter

Trusted natural haircare brand Carol’s Daughter has your holiday needs and they’re running holiday specials including up to 50% off on select products.

Their Coco Creme Extreme Moisture Routine is on sale for $32.17 and their Goddess Strength Shampoo, Conditioner, Leave-In, and Hair Oil kit is $32.17 as well.

Also on sale is their uber-popular Almond Cookie shea soufflé that restores softness for up to 24 hours. Its cushiony texture melts without leaving behind a greasy or sticky feel, a personal fave of all the shea buttery baddies with touchably soft skin.

“The fragrance Almond Cookie was born on a Sunday afternoon when my husband brought home an almond cookie just for me, just because. Notes of Marzipan, Tonka Bean and Warm Vanilla perfectly capture the feeling of knowing that you’re loved.” —Lisa Price, Carol’s Daughter Founder.

L.O.L. Surprise!

For your baby girl, here’s a collection of finds for your daughter ages 4+These toys are celeb-approved by the likes of Christina Milan and Ciara who’ve bought them for their adorable seeds, Sienna Princess and Violet.

“As an entertainer, I’m super obsessed with the LOL Surprise Remix line,” Ciara gushes. “You can do everything from create a concert to take the dolls on a world tour.”

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. House – Ages: 4+, MSRP: $199.99 – L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. House is the ultimate hangout for L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls and their sisters. Unbox 85+ surprises to move in. Made from wood, House features 3 stories, 6 rooms, a swimming pool, furniture, appliances, a sandbox, and a working elevator! Turn the house around to reveal a mall backdrop for more outrageous fun and total 360º play.

Rainbow High Fashion Studio – Ages: 4+, MSRP: $49.99 – Step into the Rainbow High Fashion Studio, where Avery Styles is ready to find you the perfect look. Create 300+ looks with a rainbow of fashions you can mix and match.

Na! Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise – Ages: 5+, MSRP: $69.99 – The Na! Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise allows you to mix and match 120 different fashion looks for your Na! Na! Na! Doll! Comes with an 11” limited edition doll which is taller and ever! To top it off, the Ultimate Surprise is the ultimate unboxing experience, filled with confetti and fun.

Tobi Robot Smartwatch – Ages: 4+, MSRP: $54.99 – The only robot smartwatch that Comes to Life Before Your Eyes™ with an interactive and playful personality, moving arms & legs, and 100+ expressions. Kids love taking video, photos, and selfies using the two cameras and P.O.V. camera clip / stand.

CHI

CHI has a number of gift-ready options for your silkalicious strand needs.

For Black Friday they’re offering 25% off all full-priced items & brands. All orders over $75 will receive a free I Heart CHI Tote. Free samples will also be added to all orders at checkout. Use code BlackFriday.

For Cyber Week (November 30th-December 4th) – 30% off all full priced items & brands with code CyberWeek. Free samples will also be added to all orders at checkout.

CHI Spin N Curl in Ruby Red & White & Gold – $99.92 each https://www.amazon.com/CHI-Spin-Curl-Special-Curler/dp/B089ZF1S4N?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1 This hair tool option from CHI is self-spinning, doing the work for you at the push of a button – no styling skills needed! And, it has built in tangle protection to ensure even easier curling. Now, you can give the gift of great hair with one of Instagram’s hottest curlers – in festive colors for the holidays!

CHI for ULTA Beauty Holiday Hairstyling Irons – $99.99 each

https://www.ulta.com/brand/chi?N=1z13p1g&Ns=product.startDate%7C1

CHI & ULTA have an iron for everyone on your list this year! Whether you are into tie-dye patterns or glitter, the collection includes three different patterns: Marble Moon, Celestial Pink, and Star Dust. Each iron offers adjustable temperature settings for customized styling for fine to highly-textured hair. The smooth gliding plates straighten hair in fewer passes, allowing for faster styling. Create whimsical waves, sleek straight looks or classic curls.

CHI Frostbite Hairstyling Iron with Bonus Tote Bag – $99.99

https://www.kohls.com/product/prd-4500827/chi-digital-ceramic-hairstyling-iron-1-with-bonus-tote-bag.jsp?prdPV=10

The CHI Original Digital features the brand’s iconic Ceramic technology with a digital temperature display, offering multiple settings for fine, medium, and coarse hair. It delivers shiny smooth and salon-quality results without the damage of high heat. This special edition iron is sure to be a timeless addition to any fashionista’s beauty essentials. Create a multitude of styles. Whether you prefer to straighten, curl, wave or flip, master your own perfect hair day every day!

CHI for ULTA Beauty Ready, Set, Style Holiday Kit – $99.99

https://www.ulta.com/ready-set-style-kit?productId=pimprod2019739

As part of CHI’s limited edition holiday collection for ULTA, the Ready, Set, Style Kit is a dynamic, styling tool duo that’s perfect for all hair types and helps create reflective, salon finish shine. This boxed set includes the CHI for ULTA Beauty 1600W Series Hair Dryer and 1” CHI for ULTA Beauty Hairstyling Iron.

CHI Ultimate Treat Pack – $99.99

https://chi.com/chi-products/kits/chi-ultimate-treat-pack/

Create sweet, sleek holiday styles with these CHI must haves. The 1-inch Ceramic Flat Iron is paired with a CHI Large Paddle Brush and CHI’s 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protecting Spray. Plus, this super cute set even includes a CHI LED Mirror for the ultimate styling kit.

Speaking of silkalicious strands (if that’s your thing) Mayvenn, the world’s largest Black-owned extension company, has holiday offerings.

Mayvenn Clip-In Hair Extensions – Starting at $179.99

https://shop.mayvenn.com/categories/21-seamless-clip-ins

These 100% human hair clip-ins feature a thin, polyurethane (PU) weft that flawlessly blends with your own hair for a natural-looking appearance.

shop.mayvenn.com is also offering 15% off site wide from November 27th-30th. This is the most Mayvenn has ever discounted the entire process! 15% off salon appointments? Check! 15% off extensions, wigs, bundles, frontals & closures? Check! From products, to salon services, to upkeep, save big on end-to-end experiences to get everything you need to pamper yourself through the holidays.

Cure Beauty Set – $90

https://www.amazon.com/Cure-Beauty-Set-Contains-Treatment/dp/B082P7GGHQ

The Cure Beauty Set has everything you need to gift the experience of Cure’s “Remove, Replenish, and Retain” skincare regimen. Along with Cure Aqua Gel, one of the most popular exfoliating gels from Japan, this gift set also includes Cure Water Treatment and Cure Bathtime – perfect for anyone who loves skincare and at home spa treatments!

Vitabrid C12 Dual Sheet Mask Box Sets – $35 for a box of 5 masks

https://vitabrid.com/search?q=masks&type=product

Available in two formulas, Brightening & Luminous (white) and Age-Defying & Firming (red), these soft, non-stimulating microfiber sheets perfectly and comfortably adhere to the skin – all while promoting even absorption of their active ingredients. Brightening & Luminous instantly brightens tired and distressed skin and enhances radiance and luminosity. It boosts skin regeneration, elasticity, and moisturization, while also delivering soothing and illuminating effects. The Age-Defying & Firming formula promotes the feel of increased collagen, replaces skin’s moisture, and improves the overall look of your complexion. This soothing and revitalizing mask works in minutes, leaving skin dewy and radiant, and fine lines and wrinkles less noticeable.

Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil Ultimate Bathing Gift Set – $14.98

This is the ultimate “at home spa” bathing experience held within a beautiful keepsake box. This gift includes a Body Wash, Shower Wash and Soap which will gently cleanse the skin, while the Bath Milk, Bath Soak and Body Lotion will leave skin feeling moisturized and smelling of the classic Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil fragrance. The packaging compliments this luxurious, rich fragrance, which blends gentle notes of vanilla with the subtle tones of almond oil and the sweetness of jojoba – a truly alluring scent.