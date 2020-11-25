Bossip Video

Meghan Markle is letting her supporters in on the most intimate, heart-wrenching details of her life with her husband, Prince Harry.

The actress revealed on Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage in July. She went on to describe the “almost unbearable grief” it caused them as a couple.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled the heartbreaking story in a personal essay for The New York Times. On an otherwise ordinary morning in July, while she was changing her one-year-old Archie’s diaper, she recalls feeling a “sharp pain.”

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she explained. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

After that, Markle was taken to a hospital, where she recalled holding Harry’s hand and “kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.”

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

In the essay, Meghan said she decided to share the story of her heartache after learning that it was something many other women suffered in silence.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she wrote. “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

She went on to call back to an interview with British journalist Tom Bradby in 2019, who moved Markle with the simple question, “Are you OK?”

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heartbreak as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’” she wrote.

She continued: “So this Thanksgiving, as we plan for a holiday unlike any before — many of us separated from our loved ones, alone, sick, scared, divided and perhaps struggling to find something, anything, to be grateful for — let us commit to asking others, ‘Are you OK?’”