Royally Wrong: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Reports They Signed On For Netflix Reality Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are denying claims that they agreed to a fly-on-the-wall Netflix reality series, which was being compared to a show like Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

According to reports from Newsweek, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed this week that they have not agreed to let a camera crew follow them around throughout their day-to-day lives. “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” a spokesperson said.

This denial from the couple follows claims from the British press that their mega Netflix deal, valued at an estimated $150 million, included a behind-the-scenes look at the couple and their everyday lives. The newspaper claimed the series was to be filmed over three-months and feature their philanthropic work alongside offering an insight into their lives at home.

The fact that these reports are fake shouldn’t come as a surprise to any fans, who know the couple for being extremely private. They just recently moved out of their temporary spot in Beverly Hills to a notoriously private neighborhood in Montecito, seeking less time in the spotlight. While they did sign the aforementioned Netflix deal, they clarified at the time that they wouldn’t be appearing on camera in any of their upcoming projects.

Netflix reportedly told The Sun that Harry and Meghan have “several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.”

“But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time,” the streaming service said.