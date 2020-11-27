“Iyanla, Fix My Life” Exclusive: Lisa Raye And Her Mother Face Off In A Heated Argument… Over Her Dad? [VIDEO]

Thanksgiving is always an interesting time for families and this weekend’s episode of OWN’s “Iyanla, Fix My Life” definitely fits the bill.

In this week’s episode of OWN’s “Iyanla Fix My Life,” Iyanla sits down with actress, LisaRaye, her mom and daughter for an explosive discussion on generational trauma, accountability and much more.

The four women uncover personal details of their family’s history and share why they struggle to get along currently, while quarantining together in LisaRaye’s home. Iyanla works to heal the family’s past trauma, while providing them with the tools they need to succeed moving forward.

Check out a powerful sneak preview clip below:

It’s no wonder Lisa Raye is such a force to be reckoned with. Did you catch how her mama was dishing it just as good as Lisa Raye?

Still, we definitely don’t envy this situation. And a lot more of us are in it right now thanks to The Ronies than we ever thought would be the case. Sheesh. This is definitely not the ideal quarantine-cohabitation arrangement for ANYBODY! But if anybody can fix it, it would be Iyanla riiiight?

This brand new episode of OWN’s “Iyanla, Fix My Life” is airing this Saturday, Nov. 28th at 9 pm EST.

Will you be watching?