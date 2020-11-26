Bossip Video

Black Friday 2020 is upon us and it’s time to SLEIGH.

If you’re a makeup maven or you’re lucky enough to have a skilled sorcery savant in your life, today’s the day to stock up on X-Mas presents for her beauty blending pleasure. This year, brands are of course offering the usual free-shipping and free gifts, but there’s also some pandemic pricing happening and brands are offering up to 70% off. In addition to beauty products, we’ve added some hair steals and deals to get your mane flourishing.

This list of 2020 Black Friday Beauty Deals will continue to be updated to really get you in the holiday sleighin’ spirit.

Mented Cosmetics

Black-owned and on Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things List, Mented Cosmetics is offering their top-selling Semi-Matte Lipsticks in an ornamented box makes this collection a no-brainer. The box features the shades Pretty in Pink, Nude LaLa, Dope Taupe, and is $35.

Additionally, the brand known for its melanin-friendly nude lipstick shades is offering 30% off sitewide and a $15 gift card for orders over $60.

Too Faced

30% off site-wide and free shipping sitewide and a $17 Sex-Ed “Better Than Sex” lash set.

BareMinerals

BareMinerals is offering 25% off your entire purchase from November 20 to November 28, then take off 30% on November 29 and November 30

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is kicking off Cyber Week, 30% off sitewide until 11/30, also her FentySkin line is offering a free Fenty Skin Bag with any $75 order

The Lip Bar

Another Black-owned beauty brand, The Lip Bar is offering 40% off sitewide and $79 “Fast Face Kits.” You might remember The Lip Bar as the brand started by former Wall Street financial analyst Melissa Butler who was laughed at on “Shark Tank.” Expert Kevin O’Leary told Melissa and her partner that they’d be “crushed like colorful cockroaches” with their business. They’ve since flourished even landing on the shelves at Target.

Becca Cosmetics

Receive 25% off site-wide from November 24 to November 27 and again from November 30 to December 1

Benefit Cosmetics

Receive 25% off site-wide and free shipping between November 24 and December 1



Bite Beauty

Enjoy 35% off site-wide from November 25 to November 30

BH Cosmetics

Up to 75% off site-wide

ColourPop

30% off site-wide at ColourPop

Elf Cosmetics

Take 25% off when you spend $30+ from November 25 to November 30

Kevin Aucoin Beauty

For the skilled MUA in your life, this brand is the way to go especially with their highly popular Skin Enhancer. Take 35% off site-wide from November 25 to November 29 with promo code CYBER35, then take 35% off from November 30 to December 2 with promo code CYBER30

Sephora

Up to 50% off at Sephora

Juvia’s Place

This highly popular, highly pigmented Black-owned beauty brand is offering up to 70% off on products. Palettes, highlighters, and their popular “I Am Magic” concealers start at $7. Their new “Nudes” collection is on sale as well.

Bovanti Cosmetics

Another Black-owned beauty brand, Bovanti Cosmetics is offering 20% off sitewide.

Grind Pretty

Another Black-owned beauty brand, Grind Pretty subscription service is offering their Grind Pretty x Lottabody Holiday box filled with products from @lovelottabody Milk and Honey Collection + comb/scarf set 🐝, @theglamatory Slay Lip potion 💄 @sierra_glamshop_ a secret fragrance 🌺, and a @steeleprettyonline gift card.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

This over $100 value is on sale for just $25 through #BlackFriday.⠀⠀⠀

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIBfmV3lrwe/⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Mac Cosmetics

Choose 5 full-sized products for $49, also up to 70% off sitewide.

Morphe Cosmetics

Receive 40% off select Morphe products from November 26 to November 29 with promo code FAB40, then take 30% off site-wide on November 30 with promo code CYBER30

Sigma Beauty

Take 40% off site-wide from November 17 to December 3

Stila

Up to 70% off from November 25 to November 30 when you use promo code STILABF

Tarte Cosmetics

Take 30% off sitewide, plus 50% off holiday steals with the promo code: CYBER

Urban Decay

Take 25% off site-wide from November 19 to November 30

Uoma Beauty

This Black-owned brand is having a beauty blowout with up to 80% off.

Carol’s Daughter

Up to 50% off

True Glory Hair

Take 40% off SITEWIDE including all bundles, closures, frontals, and wigs.

Mayvenn Hair

The world’s largest black-owned extension company with investors like Serena Williams, Mayvenn Hair, is offering 15% sitewide from November 27th-30th. This is the most Mayvenn has ever discounted the entire process! 15% off salon appointments? Check! 15% off extensions, wigs, bundles, frontals & closures? Check! From products, to salon services, to upkeep, save big on end-to-end experiences to get everything you need to pamper yourself through the holidays.

Hairbrellla

Hairbrella, the makers of the Classic Satin-Lined Rain Hat that will save your twist-outs, fresh frontals and the like from rain are on sale now for 25% off sitewide for Black Friday. This highly popular brand is Black-owned.

Oyin Handmade

Use code BF30

EDEN Bodyworks

A haircare line founded by a black woman, Jasmine Lawrence, provides natural products that integrate wellness and beauty inspired by nature to restore and maintain the hair and body’s original design. Their sale is 40% off sitewide.