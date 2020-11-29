Bossip Video

“Cash Bar Candiace”, whom?!

Candiace Dillard has new digs.

The Real Housewife Potomac recently revealed a major Thanksgiving blessing; a new home! The reality star shared the news with a photo of herself and her husband Chris Bassett holding up a “Sold” sign while standing in front of the entrance to their new house.

“Much to be thankful for,” Candiace captioned the pic. She also added the hashtags; “grateful,” “our house,” and “moves on moves on moves.”

Fans quickly congratulated Candiace on her new house and several of her castmates including Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo congratulated her on the big purchase.

While Candiace’s picture didn’t give fans a full glimpse at the new property, some very resourceful bloggers were able to find more details.

Reality Blurb found the estate’s $1 million listing that includes five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The lavish home is also reportedly in a gated community and sits near a country club and a golf course. It also allegedly features double-decker windows and a finished basement with a full bar and pool table.

Bravo Blogger “Bravo Bravo F***g Bravo” (@BBFBravo) also shared a post about the housewife’s digs that are allegedly in the Upper Marlboro, Maryland area but noted that Candiace and her lawyer contacted them and told them to take down the post for allegedly sharing the address.

The blogger is adamant that they did no such thing.

“I only shared pictures of the first floor with the exception of the loft area because she has already done two WWHL appearances there. To send her lawyer over to me is just mind-boggling,” wrote the blogger.

https://www.instagram.com/bbfbravo/

Other bloggers are claiming that they too were blasted for allegedly invading Candiace’s privacy.

Candiace celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday at her beautiful new home alongside her mother Ms. Dorothy who she’s made amends with and her sister.

Candiace is having a big year despite the drama surrounding her big winery fight with ex-friend Monique Samuels. The Howard University graduate also celebrated her upcoming completion of HU’s Executive MBA program.

Congrats to Candiace and Chris!