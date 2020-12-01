Bossip Video

*A previous version of this article incorrectly used Elliot Page’s dead name, it has been updated to reflect Elliot properly*

Elliot Page is living his truth.

The actor of “Umbrella Academy” and “Juno” fame announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1 that he is transgender.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” wrote Elliot on social media. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.” “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page also admitted that while they “feel free” they’re in fear of retribution. Page then detailed the pervasiveness of violence against his trans brothers and sisters and highlighted the violence against trans people of color in particular.

“I also ask for patience,” Page wrote. “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.” To be clear I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious, and cruel resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” he concluded his letter. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Elliott has been flooded with love from fellow celebs including Miley Cyrus who wrote in his Instagram comments; “Elliot rules!” and Anna Paquin who added; “Sending you ALL the love and support Elliot!”

Elliot’s partner, choreographer Emma Portner, also reposted Elliot’s message and said she’s proud of him.

“Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” Portner, 26, wrote “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Live your truth, Elliot. Good for him.