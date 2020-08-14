In White Folks News: Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Call It Quits

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly called it quits.

According to reports from TMZ, sources close to the former couple say they split sometime within the last few weeks, though it’s still unclear right now what led to their breakup.

Simpson and Cyrus started their whirlwind romance in October 2019, which came shortly after Miley’s split from Kaitlynn Carter. Shortly after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth went public after 10 years together of being married to one another.

The second they started dating, these two seemed inseparable, constantly posting pictures together all over both of their social media accounts. In more recent months, during quarantine, the former couple were posting some TikTok dance videos and other quirky content. Cody also took care of Miley back in November when she underwent vocal cord surgery. In March, they made things official by getting matching tattoos.

Miley and Cody were last spotted together, publicly, back in June when they went to grab some coffee at a shop in Calabasas, California. In July, they were still posting cute TikTok videos together–but they’ve been pretty quiet, as far as their coupledom goes, throughout all of August.

Miley confirmed the split on Instagram live. However she let it be known that the breakup was amicable and wasn’t a big deal. The singer told fans:

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives,” she continued. “And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer wanted to let fans know first before the media could twist details of their relationship. Referencing her split from Liam Hemsworth last year, the 27-year-old exclaimed:

“A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that.

Miley Cyrus’ new single, “Midnight Sky,” just dropped at midnight, so it seems like she’s keeping herself occupied just fine post-breakup.