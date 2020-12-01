Bossip Video

Tyler, The Creator voiced some random characters throughout Grand Theft Auto V, and some of his fans are just finding out about it all these years later.

Last week, a viral tweet, pointing out Tyler’s inclusion in the game, went viral. This was an especially interesting Easter egg to find since the game has been out for almost seven years now, and still, most players were unaware Tyler was included in it.

While it seems like something fans should have noticed by now, the characters Tyler voices don’t play a main role in the game, so this is a tidbit a fan just stumbled upon on accident.

This specific tweet ended up moving more fans to embark on a journey to find the character voiced by Tyler so they could enjoy it for themselves.

After these same followers flooded Tyler with tweets hoping he’d confirm or deny whether or not he was part of the game, the rapper revealed that he’s actually the voice of a lot of random people throughout GTA V. He even retweeted a video of a character saying some of the phrases he gave the game, including the very-Tyler question: “ay, you like potato salad?”

Turns out, he tweeted about the addition of his voice to the game back in 2013, but a lot of us missed that.

“IF YOU HAVE GTA V IM THE VOICE OF RANDOM PEOPLE SO YEAH,” he wrote at the time.

